The Range confirm opening date for Enniskillen store

THE Range has officially announced it will open its doors at the new Lakelands Retail Park in Enniskillen on November 28.

Anchored alongside big-name retailers like Home Bargains, the homeware and garden store promises to be a key draw for shoppers across Fermanagh.

The Range will be the fourth store to open in the new Lakelands Retail Park, following Home Bargains, Harry Corry and Costa Coffee.

Advertisement

The Range is a British variety store and garden centre retailer, originally founded as Chris Dawson superstores in 1989 as a single store in Plymouth.

Supermarket chain Marks & Spencer has also confirmed plans to move its Enniskillen store from Erneside Shopping Centre to the retail park, where it intends to open a new 16,000 sq ft Foodhall offering a wider range of products.

The company behind the development, Elm Grange, is headed by the Curran family from Tyrone.

It’s hoped that the complex, which is expected to create 200 local jobs, will also bring an increase of cross-border trade to the island town.