+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head
HomeHeadlineTaoiseach attends remembrance day event in Enniskillen
Taoiseach Micheál Martin attends the Remembrance Sunday laying of the wreath in Enniskillen.

Taoiseach attends remembrance day event in Enniskillen

Posted: 2:25 pm November 9, 2025

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin today attended the Remembrance Sunday laying of the wreath in Enniskillen.

The ceremony also remembered the 12 people killed in an IRA bomb attack on the Remembrance event in Enniskilen in 1987.

Mr Martin stood alongside the North’s Secretary of State Hilary Benn as a two-minute silence was observed at 11am.

Advertisement

In Belfast, Sinn Féin deputy leader and Stormont’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill laid a laurel wreath at the Cenotaph for the second successive year.

There were a large number of other Remembrance Sunday services across the North today in memory of those killed in the two world wars.

Related posts:

Ju Jitsu members to fight for survivors in fundraiser Maria is Fermanagh Herald Business Person of the Year Concern over ambulance response times in Fermanagh
Premium

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 2:25 pm November 9, 2025
Top
Advertisement