Taoiseach attends remembrance day event in Enniskillen

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin today attended the Remembrance Sunday laying of the wreath in Enniskillen.

The ceremony also remembered the 12 people killed in an IRA bomb attack on the Remembrance event in Enniskilen in 1987.

Mr Martin stood alongside the North’s Secretary of State Hilary Benn as a two-minute silence was observed at 11am.

In Belfast, Sinn Féin deputy leader and Stormont’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill laid a laurel wreath at the Cenotaph for the second successive year.

There were a large number of other Remembrance Sunday services across the North today in memory of those killed in the two world wars.