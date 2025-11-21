SWAH emergency department attendances rising

THE number of people attending the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) emergency department (ED) has grown by thousands over the past year, and continues to grow, adding pressure on the hospital’s service.

Over 2,000, more people attended the Enniskillen hospital’s ED in the past 12 months, according to figures from the Western Trust, accounting for a six per-cent increase in attendences.

“Our Emergency Departments continue to see high numbers of attendees and an increase in acuity of patients. Eighty per-cent of those attending ED will be discharged from ED, but one-in-five will require admission to hospital for further investigations or treatment,” said Geraldine McKay, director of unscheduled care, medicine, cancer and clinical services.

“On any given day, there may be up to 60 or 70 patients or more awaiting admission across our two acute hospital sites at SWAH and Altnagelvin. This impacts on the ability of staff to assess the high number of patients attending ED each day.”

Ms McKay, speaking at a Western Trust media briefing on the winter pressures facing the local health system, said a shortage of spaces on wards, along with high numbers awaiting admission, was leading to lengthy ED waits.

She also explained that although pressures remain through the year the winter brings added pressures such as Respiratory illnesses peak in winter, especially paediatrics and adverse weather resulting in increased falls.

SWAH Emergency Department in 2021/22 saw 38,706. In 2024/25, there has been 41,130 attendances and a six percent increase with the current year continuing to present the upward trend.

Altnagelvin ED saw 67,225 in 2021/22 and in 2024/25, they have saw 59,624. Also in 2024/25, Altnagelvin Minor Injuries Unit saw 10,657.

Omagh Minor Injuries has seen a large jump with its attendences in 2021/22 being 16,203 and 21,613 attendances in 2024/25.

“So as you see there has been a significant increase in attendances across all sites,” Geraldine added.