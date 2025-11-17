Suspected Crack Cocaine found in Fermanagh premises

Suspected Crack Cocaine, along with other Class A and B controlled Drugs has been located in the Fermanagh Area.
“On Friday evening, the District Support Team carried out a premises search by virtue of warrant in the Fermanagh area,” a PSNI spokesperson said.
“During the search, DST located suspected Crack Cocaine, along with other Class A and B controlled Drugs.
“One individual was arrested on suspicion of several drug related offences, including Producing a Class A Controlled Drug. The investigation is ongoing.
“If you have any information regarding criminality such as drug dealing, money laundering or other illegal activities, please let DST know via 101 or report it online through our website. You can also report information 100% anonymously via charity Crimestoppers.”
To read more.. Subscribe to current edition
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
Posted: 2:16 pm November 17, 2025