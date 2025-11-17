Suspected Crack Cocaine found in Fermanagh premises

“On Friday evening, the District Support Team carried out a premises search by virtue of warrant in the Fermanagh area,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

Suspected Crack Cocaine, along with other Class A and B controlled Drugs has been located in the Fermanagh Area.

“If you have any information regarding criminality such as drug dealing, money laundering or other illegal activities, please let DST know via 101 or report it online through our website. You can also report information 100% anonymously via charity Crimestoppers.”