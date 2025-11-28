Support for poultry farmers in Fermanagh

WITH the latest outbreak of avian influenza, better known as bird flu, continuing to sweep across the country, poultry farmers in Fermanagh are being urged to seek help if they need it.

Charity Rural Support is urging poultry farmers and their families to avail of its confidential emotional and practical assistance during what has become one of the most challenging periods the sector has faced in recent years.

The highly infectious strain of bird flu has already forced some farmers to cull entire flocks and suspend operations indefinitely, leaving many facing severe financial uncertainty.

With livelihoods interrupted and no clear indication of when stability might return, the pressure on farming families has escalated sharply.

Rural Support said it is increasing its efforts to ensure that no one affected by the crisis feels they must cope alone.

“Here at Rural Support, we know how devastating it can be when a farm is hit by avian influenza — not just financially, but emotionally,” said Gyles Dawson, director of programmes.

“Farming families pour their lives into caring for their livestock, and when they’re forced to cull flocks, and shut down operations, it takes a huge toll both on the farmer and their wellbeing.

“Also, the potential threat of a flock contracting avian influenza places a significant mental strain on farmers and their families, something they live with until the avian influenza season is reduced.

“Our team is here to listen, guide, and help people find a way forward so that they can continue to farm and provide for their family.”

Rural Support offers a tailored and holistic approach for those dealing with complex pressures such as disease outbreaks.

As part of its response to ongoing bird flu cases, the charity is providing free and confidential assistance through its Support Line, open Monday to Friday from 9am to 9pm, alongside counselling, farm business management support, financial planning, and loss assessment guidance.

Mr Dawson urged anyone struggling to come forward.

“I would encourage anyone who has been affected by bird flu to reach out to Rural Support and seek help.

You are not in this fight alone and we can help protect your livelihood. Rural Support is more than just a charity – we are a lifeline for those in need of support,” he said.

Anyone seeking assistance can contact the freephone Support Line on 0800 138 1678 or visit the charity’s website for further guidance.