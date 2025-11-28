Students’ success honoured at Devenish College

DEVENISH College recently hosted its annual prizegiving ceremony, bringing together students, families, staff and guests to celebrate a year of outstanding achievement. The event highlighted the hard work, commitment, and community spirit that have shaped the school’s success over the past year.

Welcoming attendees, the principal Simon Mowbray expressed his pride in the accomplishments of the pupils and the collective effort that supports their growth and learning.

He also expressed his pleasure in welcoming the evening’s guest speaker, John-Ross Armstrong,

“We are delighted to welcome John-Ross as one of our own, a proud past pupil of Enniskillen High School and now Managing Director of Greentown Environmental,” he said.

“John-Ross has built a successful career in the environmental sector, leading projects that make a real difference to sustainability and our communities.

“His journey from these very classrooms (well, the old ones in Algeo Drive) to becoming a business leader is a story of hard work, vision, commitment and resilience.”

Mr Mowbray said that the school takes great pride in being a school that welcomes students of all abilities—without the need for an entrance test.

“Every pupil who walks through our doors is valued, supported, and encouraged to reach their full potential. Our broad and balanced curriculum is designed to meet the needs of every learner, and our strong pastoral care ensures that no one is left behind,” he continued.

“But education at Devenish College is about more than exams. It’s about experiences—inside and outside the classroom—that help you grow as individuals. From sports and music to leadership and community projects, these opportunities shape character and build confidence.

“We are proud of you, and we can’t wait to see what you accomplish next whether it is in Devenish College, Fermanagh or beyond. We hope that you will always be proud to say that you attended, and succeeded, in Devenish College.”