Stafford eyeing ‘maximum points’ in Belfast

BALLINAMALLARD United manager Mark Stafford praised the character of his players following their 1-0 win over Ards at Ferney Park on Friday night.

“We started the first half very well and the Ards backline were struggling to deal with the threat of Marc Walsh,” explained Stafford.

“Ards then nullified our threat, and the game became scrappy. Lorcan Donnelly makes a big save to keep the game level going into half-time.

“At the break we just encouraged the players to keep going and their endeavours would come good, which proved to be the case.

“We had most of the territory and were probably the better team. It’s a brilliant result for us.”

Stafford stressed the importance of his bench in helping secure victory.

“In any of the games that we have achieved positive results this season, the lads coming off the bench have helped us over the line,” he said.

“Sean McAteer assisted the penalty that James McGrath won and Josh McIlwaine scores with his first touch. Our captain Aaron Arkinson also came on near the end to help see the game out.

“The group deserve credit because, even though they aren’t in the starting team at the minute, they are still working hard at training and are ready to contribute when called upon.”

Jay Largo Elis was also named among the substitutes and while he didn’t take to the field, Stafford praised the 16-year-old who hopes to integrate into the first team squad, alongside other youth prospects.

“Jay is a bright, talented player who has been impressing for our development teams. He scores goals and covers the ground well,” Stafford added.

“I would have liked to get him on the pitch if we were more comfortable. But, and hopefully not in the too distant future, we will see more of him, and others too.”

Dundela are up next at Wilgar Park, with Stafford’s troops ready for another tough away test.

“Dundela have a new manager in Clifford Adams, who has brought in his own backroom team and has got his team playing well,” he said.

“They’ve only lost one of their last four games. It’s always tough up there, but we have looked solid and will be heading up to East Belfast looking for maximum points.”