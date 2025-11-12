St Pat’s ready for Clogher challenge

ST Patrick’s Donagh defender Conor McDermott says there’s “a massive hunger within the team” as they bid to qualify for the Ulster Junior Club Championship Final this weekend.

The Fermanagh champions travel to St Tiernach’s Park in Clones on Saturday afternoon (November 15) to take on Tyrone winners Clogher in the last four and the Donagh club is well up for the occasion.

“There’s a massive buzz around the club and the village at the minute,” McDermott told the ‘Herald.

“The bunting and flags are still flying high and there’s a great atmosphere at training. It’s a really, really special feeling for us.”

St Patrick’s Donagh won the Fermanagh Junior Football Championship title against Newtownbutler at Shamrock Park in Roslea a few weeks ago.

Gary Maguire’s side carried their good form into the Ulster series, where they won their first ever game in the provincial competition, by turning over Belfast side St Agnes’ in Brewster Park.

The St Patrick’s side are a formidable outfit. In the likes of Brian McDermott, Nathan Beattie and dual star Jimmy Tormey, they possess some of the top forwards in Fermanagh.

There’s a lot of physicality in the Donagh side with Cameron McBrien, McDermott and midfielder Johnny O’Reilly all representing St Patrick’s at senior level for a number of years.

Eamon Maguire, the former Fermanagh county star, has also been in imperious form, playing some of his best football during the Fermanagh club championship.

While the Fermanagh side head into Saturday’s encounter full of confidence, McDermott is quick to point out that they won’t be taking the challenge of Clogher for granted.

“I’d say it’s a completely different challenge from anything we have come up against so far,” explained the St Patrick’s defender.

“We will be expecting a massive test in Clones when we face Clogher. We’re under no illusions as to how impressive they are.

“We only have to look at the manner in which they beat the Derry champions Slaughtmanus to understand why they’re the favourites for the whole Ulster Championship,” he added.

While the Donagh men will head into St Tiernach’s Park in Clones as underdogs, Maguire’s charges certainly won’t be fazed and they’re confident they’re capable of pulling off another big scalp in Ulster.

“There’s a massive hunger within the team and the club to push on and reach the Ulster final,” said McDermott.

“However, it’s important to respect the opposition that lie in front of us this weekend.

”It’s going to take a massive effort from the team, but semi-finals are for winning and we’re going to give it our best.”