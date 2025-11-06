St Pat’s manager relishing showdown with Clogher

ST Patrick’s Donagh manager Gary Maguire knows his side must improve as they set their eyes on qualifying for the Ulster Junior Football Championship Final, with Tyrone side Clogher standing in their way.

The Fermanagh champions made history for their club on Saturday evening in Brewster Park, when they overpowered St Agnes’ from Belfast. Maguire was pleased with the character and resilience shown by his players.

“The start for us wasn’t good at all. We maybe respected them a bit much from the outset. If we done it again, we’d have took the game to them right from the off,” Maguire told the ‘Herald.

Advertisement

“They didn’t just stop at winning the county title. They really knuckled down hard at training and didn’t want to be known as first round losers in Ulster.”

The Fermanagh champions were dealt a massive blow when influential midfielder Johnny O’Reilly was shown a straight red card.

Maguire said the Donagh club will be doing “everything we possibly can” to ensure O’Reilly will be available for the semi-final.

“To me it was purely an incidental collision. We’ll do everything we possibly can to get Johnny back for the semi-final,” he said.

The St Patrick’s manager now knows his side must learn from the recent game as they prepare to take on Tyrone champions Clogher.

“We know Clogher well as they’re only down the road,” Maguire said.

“I’m sure they’ll know plenty on us as well. Any team that comes out of Tyrone will be a fine team, and the 5-15 scoreline against Slaughtmanus suggests they have more to offer.”

Advertisement

While Maguire recognises the challenge ahead, he’s confident his side are in a good place as they prepare for the Ulster semi-final.

The players take it on and they want to be fitter. The new rules have shown that fitness is paramount and thankfully the lads really enjoy it,” added Maguire.

“It’s back to training on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

“Clogher will be big, big favourites, but we’ll work hard and try to improve the next day we go out.”