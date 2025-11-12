SOAS and Trust to livestream meeting on SWAH’s future

THE Save Our Acute Services (SOAS) group has confirmed it will meet with the Western Trust (WHSCT) on November 21, with the meeting set to be live-streamed for public viewing.

The discussions will focus on developing a ‘Vision Plan’ for the future of the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH), following a call from the Health Minister for a clear roadmap to secure and strengthen services at the Enniskillen facility.

This meeting comes at a time when the hospital’s Emergency Department is under significant pressure, with growing concern over staffing levels and patient waiting times.

SOAS has now published an open letter, in response to an offer from the Trust for the group to meet with its senior team.

In their letter of response, which has been published on the SOAS Facebook page, secretary Helen Hamill said the group appreciated the Trust’s offer to engage.

“For clarification, there has been no communication or collaboration between SOAS and the Western Trust since our unanswered letter of enquiry sent on 28th July, despite recent public statements which may inadvertently suggest otherwise,” he wrote in the open letter.

Ms Hamill added that SOAS acknowledged that the Western Trust had, in various recent public statements and in correspondence to others, indicated its willingness and intention to meet directly with the SOAS Executive.

“Given this open approach, and considering the level of public interest in the ongoing Vision Plan process, SOAS believes that extending transparency to the meeting itself would be appropriate and constructive,” she added.

In the letter Ms Hamill proposed that the meeting be live-streamed and recorded for public access, “so that all interested stakeholders can observe and have confidence in the openness of the engagement.”

“We trust that the Trust will support this proposal, reflecting the shared commitment of both parties to transparency and genuine public involvement,” she said.