SOAS and Trust meet with Health Committee at SWAH

REPRESENTATIVES of Save Our Acute Services met with the Assembly Health Committee in the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) earlier this afternoon.

The campaign seeks the restoration of emergency surgery to the hospital following its ‘temporary’ withdrawal by the Western Health and Social Care Trust management in December 2022.

Campaign representatives challenged the Western Trust claims that the removal of emergency surgery has improved patient outcomes and that patient pathways are safe.

Advertisement

“Our message is simple: rural communities deserve equity in healthcare,” a spokesperson for Save Our Acute Services told the meeting at the SWAH.

“We need a funded plan to restore emergency surgery at SWAH, commission its spare capacity and create an integrated surgical network.”

The campaign group also highlighted the huge support they have across their rural and peripheral community for the demand of timely-access to surgery in trauma and emergency situations.

Previously, SOAS spokesperson Donal O’Cofaigh said they “will set out the case” to the Assembly Health Committee.

“Representatives of our campaign will set out the case for restoration of emergency surgery at SWAH,” explained Mr O’Cofaigh.

“The Health Committee coming to hold this meeting in the hospital is unprecedented and demonstrates that Stormont recognises the seriousness of what faces our community and their determination to hold both the Western Trust and Department of Health to account.

“SOAS are demanding the Trust deliver on the health minister’s instruction for a ‘Vision Plan for SWAH’ that will see restoration of vital and life-saving services. SWAH needs to be given the chance to reach its true potential.”

Advertisement

SOAS launched their Roadmap proposals for the restoration of services at SWAH in January 2025.

This discussion paper included 20 evidence-led recommendations to restore emergency surgery on a sustainable basis.

The Roadmap seeks the full utilisation of the world-class NHS hospital for the benefit of the local community, cross-border and the region as a whole.