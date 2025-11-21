Sliabh Beagh Arts launches farming families project

A NEW project by Sliabh Beagh Arts is bringing farming families together for year-long creative workshops after securing funding from the National Lottery Project Funding.

The project aims to explore biodiversity, climate change, and rural life through art, storytelling, and collaborative activities in the region.

“We are delighted to receive support for the Resonant Roots Project,” said Donna Bannon, Arts Coordinator at Sliabh Beagh Arts. “This investment enables us to deliver high-quality arts experiences in the Sliabh Beagh area.”

The group was awarded more than £45,000 by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland through its National Lottery Project Funding programme in August.

The grant is being used to support the Resonant Roots project. It engages local artists and rural communities near Sliabh Beagh Mountain, between Fermanagh, Tyrone, and Monaghan.

Participants will explore issues around biodiversity and climate change through cross-disciplinary creative workshops.

Drawing on visual arts, storytelling, eco-arts, performance, site-specific installations, and printmaking, the project aims to reflect the voices of the land and the lived experiences of rural communities.

“We have a wide range of exciting workshop strands designed to spark creativity and deepen connections between people and place,” Bannon added.

“We look forward to working collaboratively with local artists and participants to enrich the region’s creative landscape.”

Patricia Lavery, Head of Community Arts and Education at the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, said, “This lovely project is reaching deep into communities and getting people to think creatively about the landscape around them, the impact of climate change, and the role the community play as its curators and custodians.”

Sliabh Beagh Arts was one of 75 organisations to receive Arts Council National Lottery Funding this year. The support enables year-round arts activities, including festivals, literature, drama, visual arts, music, and community programming across Northern Ireland.

The Resonant Roots project highlights how creative practice can strengthen rural communities while addressing environmental issues, offering meaningful, enjoyable experiences for participants of all ages.