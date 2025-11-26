Sinn Fein host health discussion in Enniskillen tonight

A PUBLIC discussion on rural health and care is due to take place tonight at the Westville Hotel at 7pm, as part of Sinn Féin’s ongoing ‘Commission on the Future of Ireland’.

Wednesday’s event is the third health-focused discussion this year. Guest speakers include Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald and an independent panel featuring Fr Brian D’Arcy, Denzil McDaniel and Paula Leonard.

MP Pat Cullen, who will chair the event, has said there is “so much to be gained” from establishing a single National Health and Care service across the island of Ireland, calling it “the right thing to do for our population both north and south.”

Mrs Cullen highlighted that while both the NHS in the north and the HSE in the south face significant challenges, there is an opportunity to combine the strengths of each system.

“By sharing data, we could monitor and manage disease pathways across the island including clinical outcomes,” she said.

“One healthcare system, serving more than seven million people, would enable us to attract and retain the highly skilled clinical professionals we need.”

Mrs Cullen praised public engagement so far, noting that people “want to give their views of what an All-Ireland healthcare should deliver for them, but they also want to know what the challenges would. So, we’re really looking forward to an engaging discussion.”

If you want to be part of the discussion, sign up for free via Eventbrite or register tonight.