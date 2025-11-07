+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Evie McGarry, Victoria Benson and Aimee Turner from 1st Enniskillen Guides look on during a previous service at the Cenotaph.

Service of Remembrance in Enniskillen on Sunday

Posted: 11:47 am November 7, 2025

A LARGE crowd is expected to line out in Belmore Street in Enniskillen on Sunday morning for the annual Act of Remembrance Ceremony which is set to take place at the Cenotaph.

 A service in St Macartin’s Cathedral will take place following the wreath-laying ceremony at the Cenotaph at 11am.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is expected to attend Sunday’s Remembrance Day service in Enniskillen.

