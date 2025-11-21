SDLP Leader Claire Hanna MP to host Enniskillen meeting

SDLP Leader Claire Hanna MP is set to host a Town Hall meeting at the Enniskillen Hotel, joined by local Councillor Adam Gannon, SDLP Group Leader on Fermanagh & Omagh District Council.

The event, taking place at 6.00pm on Thursday November 27, will hear Claire outline the SDLP’s vision for the future of the North and the island.

It will also provide an opportunity for local residents to share their views on the challenges and opportunities facing communities across Fermanagh and the wider South West.

South Belfast and Mid Down MP Claire Hanna said, “Politics should make life better for people, but too often it doesn’t. Nearly two years after the Executive returned to much fanfare, who can honestly say they feel better off.

“Instead of tackling the real challenges families face, we’ve seen drift, infighting and blame-shifting from parties more interested in scoring points than solving problems. People want less theatre and more delivery, not more press conferences and photo-ops, but real change in their lives that they can feel.

“Fermanagh has enormous potential, from its natural beauty to its strong local communities, but too often people here feel overlooked. Infrastructure gaps, pressure on services and a lack of long-term planning have left many feeling forgotten. I want to hear directly from local people about how we can make this place work better.

“Our party believes in building a New Ireland, but we also want to build a better Northern Ireland along the way. We can fix the problems families face today while planning a fairer, more prosperous future.

“We know people have questions, and we don’t pretend to have all the answers, but we want to start that honest, open conversation about the kind of society we can build together.”