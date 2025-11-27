Sadness at death of respected Fermanagh teacher

TRIBUTES have been paid across the Fermanagh community following the death of respected teacher Oliver McLoughlin.

Formerly of Lurganboy in Newtownbutler, Mr McLoughlin passed away suddenly but peacefully in hospital on Friday (November 14).

Mr McLoughlin was a much-loved teacher at St Michael’s College, where he specialised in Latin, as well as teaching a range of other subjects.

Celebrant at Mr McLoughlin’s Requiem Mass, Fr Pearse Mullin, alongside Canon Raymond Munster, Canon Macartan McQuade and Fr Gabriel Dolan, remembered his passion for teaching.

“Ollie was a man of education, a man of language, a man of ceol. Please God Ollie’s friends and family will carry that on,” Fr Mullin recalled.

Many of Mr McLoughlin’s former students also remembered his commitment to education, in a wave of heartfelt tributes.

“Ollie was a gent. I remember him as a firm but fair and effective educator. May his memory be a blessing,” one mourner said.

Another tribute read: “Ollie was a gentleman and a great colleague. I picture him enjoying the craic with his rascally laugh. He was our Union rep away back in the day in St Michael’s.”

Mr McLoughlin was an active member in his community. He was a long time member of the Newtownbulter Comhaltas group, promoting their many activities.

“A true gentleman, Ollie carried a wealth of knowledge and was always eager to share it with anyone willing to listen and learn,” their post read.

“He was a loyal supporter of our branch and its events throughout the years. It was a privilege to have him contribute so generously to our Fleadh celebrations and for that we thank him sincerely.”

Mr McLoughlin was also a member of the Newtownbutler GAA club, representing the club on and off the field with distinction.

“Oliver was a well-known character around the town and county. He will be remembered by many as a raconteur, with a great interest in local history and the Irish language,” the club remembered.

“As part of the McLoughlin dynasty, he lined out at underage alongside his brothers, our former club president Charlie RIP and current club president Seamus.

“He was always available to help the club over the years when called upon. He served with distinction as the club’s Irish language officer, a role that suited his deep love for and commitment to the language.”

Mr McLoughlin is survived by his wife Anna, sons Aidan (Michelle), Brendan (Una) and Gary (Amanda), his granddaughters Carla and Katie, his great-granddaughter Remie, his brother Seamus (Winnie RIP) and sister Rita Fitzgerald (Gerry RIP).

He is predeceased by his brothers Barney (Mary) and Charlie) and his sisters Kitty, Eileen and Agnes.

Following his Requiem Mass at the Church of Immaculate Conception in Newtownbutler on Monday (November 17), he was interred in the adjoining cemetery.