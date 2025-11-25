Restraining order granted against domestic abuser

A FERMANAGH man has been convicted of domestic abuse.

Russell Stuart Elliott (41) of Aghaherrish Road had contest the charge of domestic abusing a woman between December last year and July this year, but he was convicted at Ennisklllen Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Elliott was also convicted of threatening to damage property, common assault, threats to kill, and threatening or abusive behaviour.

Elliott was sentenced to one year probation, and a restraining order was granted to prevent him harassing his victim.