Residents ’embarrassed’ living on Prince Andrew Terrace

RESIDENTS living on Prince Andrew Terrace in Derrygonnelly have said they feel ‘embarrassed’ by the name and are considering launching a petition to have it changed.

The street, named after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, has become a source of discomfort for locals following recent developments involving the disgraced royal.

Last Thursday, King Charles III confirmed that his brother would be stripped of his titles.

Advertisement

Andrew had long faced public scrutiny over his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In Derrygonnelly, the fallout has reached street level.

The Prince Andrew Terrace street sign has been burned, leaving it almost unreadable.

However, residents say that is not enough.

“I get embarrassed telling people where I live,” one local, who didn’t want to be named, told the ‘Herald.

“The name has bad connotations now. I’d happily see it changed.”

The resident added the government should pay for the cost of changing their address, such as on passports, bills, and other documents.

Advertisement

They added: “We’re a street of hard-working people, young families, older residents and we deserve a say.

“It’s worth the hassle to make our homes comfortable again.”

Another local pointed out the street was not always named after the royal, saying it used to be known as Creamery Road.

“I’m not sure why the name was changed in the first place,” they said.

“My generation isn’t fond of the royal family. Even those here who are, I think we can agree Prince Andrew isn’t someone to be honoured.”

One resident is contemplating starting a petition to have it renamed and present it to Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

They said, “I think nearly everyone on this street would sign. I haven’t heard anyone who disagrees.

“A petition means the council would have to at least listen.”

A final resident summed up local sentiment bluntly, “It’s been a long time coming. The name carries a distasteful association.

“Bring back Creamery Road, that’s what it was and that’s what it should be.”

At the November meeting of council last night, Sinn Féin councillor Anthony Feely called for Prince Andrew Terrace in Derrygonnelly to be renamed.

He said a number of residents of the street have contacted him to express dissatisfaction.

“They want the name changed,” said Councillor Feely.

“This is bringing stress to the residents of the street and they are worried about the length of time it may take to get the name changed.”

Cllr Feely added: “I already have an alternative name chosen.”

Chief Executive, Alison McCullagh, warned that any name change will require a change in legislation and could take a long time, and ultimately the power of changing the name lay with the Northern Ireland Executive and not with council.

It was agreed council would contact the relevant agencies about this matter and a report would be made up and presented to the relevant committee.