PSNI probe controversial banner on Enniskillen bonfire

POLICE are investigating a controversial banner that was displayed on a Halloween bonfire in Enniskillen.

The banner, which read ‘stop the boats’, was displayed on the annual pyre on the Cornagrade Road on Friday night.

The message, echoing rhetoric around immigration seen elsewhere in Ireland and the UK, has prompted backlash among much of the community.

Cllr Dermot Browne, for example, said the banner was ‘beyond disappointing,’

“There can be absolutely no place for racism in our society, no matter where it comes from,” he said.

“Whether this was an attempt at humour, or something more sinister, it’s a highly irresponsible act, and it needs called out.”

Cllr Browne, pictured left, added, “Halloween is a fantastic time of the year for young people to come together and enjoy themselves and we are lucky to have such an extensive programme of events for young people, provided by BID, with the support of Encirc.

“But all the focus will instead now be on this very unfortunate incident.”

However, others said the condemnation of the banner did not represent the feeling in the community.

TUV representative Alex Elliott said the ‘whole system’ regarding immigration was ‘wrong’.

“I challenge the ‘thought Police’ in PSNI who are investigating an alleged hate crime regarding the Cornagrade Road bonfire when this is purely an ‘expression of thought’ against an illegal activity,” he said.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed to the ‘Herald they were aware of signage on the bonfire and said enquiries into the matter were ongoing.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council strongly condemned the ‘all forms of intimidation.’

In a statement to the ‘Herald, a spokesman said the Council was “committed to promoting good relations by working in partnership with local groups and communities to build a culture of inclusion and mutual respect.”