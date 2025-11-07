Positive results for bird flu at Fermanagh premise

THOUSANDS of birds are expected to be culled at a commercial poultry premises in Lisnaskea after positive results for Avian Influenza has been detected.
Northern Ireland Chief Veterinary Officer, Brian Dooher, recently reported that signs consistent with the disease and initial results suggested the presence of the influenza at the premises.
It’s been reported that a Temporary Control Zone has been established around the commercial premises.
Posted: 4:11 pm November 7, 2025