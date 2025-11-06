Parachute Regiment flags spark tension in Fermanagh

Parachute Regiment flags have begun appearing across the county first in the village of Tamlaght and now on Loane Drive in Enniskillen.

The displays come not long after the not guilty verdict delivered to ‘Soldier F’ in the Bloody Sunday trial and have sparked widespread condemnation from elected officials.

Sinn Féin representatives, Councillor Dermot Browne and MLA Jemma Dolan, both condemned the erection of the flags.

They said the act, coming so soon after a sensitive trial, was only deepening divisions.

Cllr Browne said, “The vast majority of people in Fermanagh have absolutely no time for these flags.

“Most of us want to foster good relations with our neighbours and move away from these tribal symbols from our past.”

Ms Dolan added, “These flags were clearly erected to stoke fear and division within our community, adding to the hurt faced by families.

However, a joint statement from UUP representatives Diana Armstrong MLA, Cllr Robert Irvine and Cllr Roy Crawford, urged for wider context.

They suggested the flags may have been erected ahead of Remembrance weekend, rather than in response to the trial verdict.

The statement read, “It is very subjective to just assume this was erected following the High Court judgement last week, without providing wider context of the time of year with Remembrance where many across the community remember their fallen including those from the Parachute Regiment.”

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council stated it does not own the land nor infrastructure on which this flag is being flown and is not responsible for the removal of the item in question.

A PSNI spokeswoman said they were aware of the flags in Fermanagh, but said they “did not constitute a criminal offence.”