Panel announced for Enniskillen health conference

THE panel for the rural health conference, due to be held at the Westville Hotel later this month, has been announced.

The keynote address at the event, which will be chaired by MP Pat Cullen, will be delivered by Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald TD.

Joining the panel will be Paula Leonard, Chief Executive of Alcohol Forum Ireland, Fr Brian D’Arcy, broadcaster and member of the Save Our Acute Services (SOAS) campaign, and veteran journalist Denzil McDaniel.

Ms Cullen, pictured left, said the public response to the Enniskillen event was ‘overwhelmingly positive’ and encouraged people to register early.

“I am absolutely delighted that Paula, Fr Brian and Denzil have agreed to join us for this really important discussion,” she said.

“Their insight, knowledge and contributions will be valuable and thought-provoking.

“The future of health and care in a new Ireland is of enormous importance to citizens.

“We are at crisis-point because successive Irish and British Governments have failed to plan services according to need, to educate and retain health and social care professionals, or to modernise health and care provision for the 21st century.”