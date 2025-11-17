+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head
HomeHeadlineOperation launched after man rescued from Lough Erne
crime

Operation launched after man rescued from Lough Erne

Posted: 5:00 pm November 17, 2025

EMERGENCY Services from across Fermanagh combined in a collective effort to rescue a man who reportedly got into difficulty in Upper Lough Erne earlier today (Monday).

The ‘Herald understands that a man was rescued in a combined effort which included the Erne Coastguard Rescue Team, the Police, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue and Ambulance Service.

The HM Coastguard was also in attendance at the scene.

Advertisement

Related posts:

Points and fine for Enniskillen driver
Premium Fermanagh schools urged to support shoebox appeal
Premium Enniskillen to Sligo greenway project enters next stage
Premium

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 5:00 pm November 17, 2025
Top
Advertisement