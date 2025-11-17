Operation launched after man rescued from Lough Erne

EMERGENCY Services from across Fermanagh combined in a collective effort to rescue a man who reportedly got into difficulty in Upper Lough Erne earlier today (Monday).
The ‘Herald understands that a man was rescued in a combined effort which included the Erne Coastguard Rescue Team, the Police, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue and Ambulance Service.
The HM Coastguard was also in attendance at the scene.
Posted: 5:00 pm November 17, 2025