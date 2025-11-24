One arrested after drugs found in Tempo

On Friday afternoon (November 21), Fermanagh and Omagh District Support Team (DST) carried out a premises search in the Tempo area under warrant.







During the search, officers discovered a wide variety of controlled drugs, both within the property in plain sight and hidden throughout, including cocaine, diazepam, pregabalin and cannabis. Alongside the sizeable quantity of drugs, the team also seized cash and the usual drug supply paraphernalia.







One individual was arrested on suspicion of a range of drug related offences, including Being Concerned in the Supply of Class A, B and C controlled drugs.

The investigation is ongoing.







Sergeant Robinson “These are exactly the kind of drugs that are causing serious harm in our communities on a daily basis. We will continue to target those involved in all levels of drug dealing, from large scale suppliers down to street level dealers.”