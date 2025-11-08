Noel wins the ‘Spirit of Fermanagh’ award

THERE was a standing ovation at the Killyhevlin Hotel in Enniskillen last night (Friday) as the inspirational Noel Maguire received his well-deserved ‘Spirit of Fermanagh’ award.

Noel is the maiden winner of the debut award, which was one of the top accolades up for grabs at the Fermanagh Herald Business Awards.

A stalwart of the Knocks Grattans Hurling Club and Fermanagh hurling, Noel recently received a devastating diagnosis of incurable prostate cancer, prompting him to speak out in a bid to help others.

While he battles many health challenges, Noel took part in a major fundraising challenge, cutting his renowned mullet and hair, raising a staggering £29,510 for two causes close to his heart.

All proceeds raised from Noel’s fundraiser will go towards the the Cancer Focus Support Centre in Enniskillen and his beloved Knocks Grattans Hurling Club.

Aside from the financial support, Noel has been keen to stress to people who are living with cancer in Fermanagh that their diagnosis “doesn’t have to be a life sentence”.

“When I was diagnosed, I said I have it now and I have to deal with it,” explained the Fermanagh man.

“I have always been positive and trying to support people to look at the positives all the time. As I say, you could get knocked down tomorrow, so what’s the difference?

“Cancer doesn’t have to be a life sentence. You have to live your life and get on with it as best as you can and manage whatever issues you have. You have good days and bad days.”