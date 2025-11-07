Nick takes the lead at Enniskillen Integrated

NICK O’Neill has been appointed as the new principal of Enniskillen Integrated Primary School, bringing with him nearly a decade of experience at the school.

Mr O’Neill is far from an unfamiliar face, though, having worked at the Enniskillen-based school since 2016, progressing from teacher to vice principal before taking on the leadership role.

“I am from Liverpool originally. I started teaching back in 2011 and taught in a primary school there for five years and then moved across to Enniskillen,” he told the ‘Herald.

“My wife is from Enniskillen originally and is also a teacher. We both moved here in 2016 and I have been working here ever since.

“In that time, I have held various different roles. I am the numeracy lead in the school, I was assessment lead in the school and then two years ago, I became the vice-principal and now I am in this role.”

Speaking about his vision for the school, Mr O’Neill said his focus will be on building upon the strong foundations already in place.

“Because I know the school really well, it’s more about continuing the success we have had in the school,” he said.

“It is not about changing things hugely too quickly. It is more about continuing the good work we have been doing in the school and bringing my own ideas into things,” he said.

“But for the moment it’s about continuing what we are doing and building on that.”

Mr O’Neill said one of the aspects he values most about the school is its integrated ethos and close-knit community.

“We are an integrated school which makes it such a special place. The way we operate as a school and celebrate things and at the forefront how we celebrate the children and how we work with them,” he added.

“It has a family atmosphere and a really strong team ethos within the school which is something I really love and something I have loved since the moment I started in the school back in 2016.”

Neil Jardine, Chair of Governors said, “I wish to congratulate Mr O’Neill on his appointment and wish him well for the years to come in leading our school community.”