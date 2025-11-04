Newtownbutler girl to shine on Late Late Toy Show

FERMANAGH’S very own rising star, Nina He, is set to step into the national spotlight after being selected to sing on this year’s Late Late Toy Show.

The talented young performer impressed judges during auditions at RTÉ Studios just three weeks ago — and now she’s preparing to represent her home county on one of Ireland’s most beloved television events.

The Newtownbutler schoolgirl is no stranger to the spotlight. Daughter of well-known local couple Tony and Becky He, she has already made her television debut as the lead character in the CBeebies animated series Yukee.

The talented youngster voices the music-loving main character in the popular children’s programme.

“So proud of our amazing daughter Nina,” Nina’s father Tony said.

“Three weeks ago, Nina went for auditions down at the RTÉ studios. She absolutely smashed it of course! Yesterday we got the call — she’s been chosen to sing on the Late Late Toy Show this year!

“We’re absolutely over the moon and couldn’t be prouder. Dreams really do come true! Nina gives everything 100% and we know she will represent wee county Fermanagh proudly.”