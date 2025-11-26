Newtownbutler community mourns death of Gary Reilly

THE LATE Gary Reilly has been remembered as someone who had a ‘zest for life,’ as the local community mourns his death.

Formerly of Lurganboy Park, Newtownbutler, Mr Reilly passed away peacefully at St James’s Hospital in his adopted home of Leeds, surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, November 12.

Gary grew up in Fermanagh before moving to England, where he had lived for many years.

Cllr Thomas O’Reilly of Newtownbutler said, “Although I didn’t know Gary personally, he comes from a very well-respected and highly regarded family.

“It’s very sad, and I would like to extend my sympathies to all who knew him at this difficult time.”

A wave of tributes was paid to Gary on social media, where he was remembered for his humour and fun.

“Gary had a fabulous zest for life that brought lots of fun and laughter into the lives of those he met… We had some great times… Lots of memories to treasure,” a mourner said.

Another tribute read: “I have fond memories playing with Gary at school and against him in the local Derby games — he was a great competitor.”

“So many fond memories of Gary, from Lurganboy to meeting him abroad — always proud to show off his friends from home,” a mourner said.

“Such fond memories of Gary in our teenage years. Rest in peace, Gary,” added another mourner.

He is survived by his son Joseph, former wife Faye, partner Jennifer, and was the brother of Keith, Tracy (Lorraine), and Martin (Martina).He is predeceased by his parents, Carol (née Halpin) and Paddy (RIP).

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.