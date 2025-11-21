New Inclusion Fermanagh Fund continues lasting legacy

THE FERMANAGH Trust has launched a new charitable initiative aimed at supporting people with disabilities across the county.

The ‘Inclusion Fermanagh Fund’ has been created as a legacy by the directors of the Fermanagh Voluntary Association of the Disabled (FVAD), which closed in 2024 ending 58 years of service.

The ‘Inclusion Fermanagh Fund’ will award grants of up to £2,000 to charities, community groups and non-profit organisations with an income under £200,000.

Projects must directly benefit people with disabilities in Fermanagh and may include initiatives promoting inclusion, independence, skills development, confidence-building, social connection or positive mental health.

Applications close on Monday, January 12, and can be submitted at www.fermanaghtrust.org.

Lasting legacy

FVAD was founded in 1966 in Enniskillen with 30 members and a small budget of £279, 4 shillings and 1 penny.

It grew into a well-known cross-community organisation providing social, recreational and educational opportunities. Its twice-monthly social evenings became a key source of connection.

In 1987, supported by the local community and led by its directors and the late chairperson Frank McGovern, FVAD purchased premises on Mill Street.

From there, the group developed training courses, welfare advice services and projects including a sensory garden and Community Repaint Scheme.

But the impact of Covid, reduced volunteering and funding pressures made the charity’s work difficult to sustain.

Closing the organisation and selling its premises enabled the creation of the new fund with the Fermanagh Trust.

Lauri McCusker, director of the Fermanagh Trust, said “The Inclusion Fermanagh Fund is a wonderful example of how an organisation can make the thoughtful decision to close, yet still ensure its assets continue to make a lasting impact.

“By working in partnership with the Fermanagh Trust, FVAD has created a mechanism through which their mission and values can carry on supporting local disability groups, strengthening participation and enhancing wellbeing across the county.”

Speaking at the launch of the fund at Fermanagh House last Thursday, MP Pat Cullen said the talk had been “really inspirational,” and paid tribute to FVAD, which she said had “served the community so well and with such compassion for over 58 years.”

Welcoming the opening of the new fund, Ms Cullen added, “This is yet another example of the Fermanagh Trust doing what it does best – continuing to deliver for local communities and making a real difference in people’s lives.”