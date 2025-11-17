New €9.6 million cross-border mental health project

The Community Connections and Well-being Project (CCWP), a €9.6 million cross-border initiative designed to enable people with mild and/or emerging mental health difficulties, to access early intervention programmes and support, has been officially launched in Monaghan.

The project is supported by PEACEPLUS, a programme managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB).

CCWP has received €9,589,178 in funding and will bring together statutory, voluntary and community sectors to work collaboratively to provide support and episodes of health and social care to 10,000 individuals with mild and/or emerging mental health difficulties. This will be achieved by enabling access to early intervention programmes and support in the Western and Southern Health and Social Care Trust areas and in the HSE border counties.