New air cadet unit officially launched in Enniskillen

A CELEBRATORY ceremony has been held to officially open Enniskillen’s new air cadet unit.

On October 20 dignitaries came to the Army Reserve centre on the Rossorry Church Road to celebrate the success of the Fermanagh unit, who have amassed 30 cadets since the unit opened last year.

Lord Lieutenant for Fermanagh, Viscount Alan Brookeborogh, launched the event by unveiling a plaque dedicated to the new unit.

In attendance was Air Marshal Sean Reynolds CB CBE DFC ADC, Air Officer Northern Ireland, who said he hopes for the air cadets to ‘spread their wings’.

“I am delighted that we are opening a RAF Air Cadet Detached Flight in Enniskillen. This is a clear indication of the demand by young people to join the RAF Air Cadets here in Northern Ireland.

“We have ambitious plans to grow our footprint and offer the unique opportunities that the RAF Air Cadets provides young people in Northern Ireland who have an interest, and I hope passion, for STEM, aerospace, and space and possibly a future career in the RAF.”

“As always, I am incredibly grateful to the team of adult volunteers without whom this couldn’t happen. I hope this will be the first of many new RAF Air Cadet units in Northern Ireland as we continue to grow and spread our wings,” said Air Marshall Reynolds.

Group Captain Sohail Khan, Regional Commandant of the Scotland and Northern Ireland Region Air Cadets, added, “The opening of 72 (Enniskillen) Detached Flight is a milestone moment for the RAF Air Cadets in Northern Ireland.

“It stands as a symbol of the Region’s progress, resilience, and commitment to providing young people with exceptional opportunities for development, adventure, and leadership.”

He continued, “I am immensely proud of the dedication of our volunteers and the enthusiasm of the local community who have made this possible, particularly the staff at 72 (Omagh) Squadron, who were instrumental in getting the new Detached Flight up and running just over a year ago.”