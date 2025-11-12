Multi-million water investment for Fermanagh welcomed

A NEW multi-million pound investment which is set to tackle water pollution in Fermanagh and a number of its border counties has been warmly welcomed.

PEACEPLUS, a programme managed by the Special EU Programmes Body, confirmed the Water Enhancements through Sustainable Treatment project at Finn Lough will amount to £32 million.

It represents a dynamic cross-border initiative between NI Water and Uisce Éireann set up to improve water quality in Lough Erne, Lough Melvin and Donegal Bay.

The project will implement four low-carbon capital wastewater treatment upgrades in the villages of Belleek and Garrison in the North and Ballybay and Blacklion in the South.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MP, Pat Cullen, has welcomed the investment pledge.

“I was delighted to be back at the wonderful Finn Lough Resort today for the official launch of the WEST project,” explained Ms Cullen.

“This innovative project reflects the very best of cross-border collaboration and is proof that when we work together, we can all reap the rewards on this island.”

The MP said that the investment will make a “huge difference” to residents living across Fermanagh.

“It will make a huge difference to the water quality for people in border areas around Lough Erne, Lough Melvin and Donegal Bay, which we greatly welcome,” Ms Cullen added.

“The upgrades to the four wastewater treatment works will see improved treatment for at least 5,000 people, with treatment capacity for an additional 1,000 which is hugely significant.

“By investing in sustainable water treatment today, we’re safeguarding communities, livelihoods, rivers, lakes and wildlife for future generations.”