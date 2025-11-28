Multi-million boost for tourism sector in Fermanagh

TOURISM businesses in Fermanagh could be set for a major cash injection after the Council received £4.5 million in funding from the Northern Ireland Executive.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council recently confirmed it had received the funding allocation from the Northern Ireland Department for Economy, following on from their pledge to support organisations.

In January, Conor Murphy, the former Economy Minister, allocated £45 million across the 11 councils in the North.

The aim was that the respective councils would identify where the money could be best spent to develop and enhance economic development in their areas.

“The Council has been awarded £4.5 million from DfE and would like to hear from local tourism businesses to find out priorities for growth,” a Council statement read.

An online information event was held last night (Tuesday) to provide more information to eligible businesses on how the Council intends to roll out the money.

Announcing the funding allocation in January, Mr Murphy, pictured below, said it was important to support businesses and the tourism sector.

“Partnerships will identify the main barriers to economic development and the priority interventions that will build the region’s value proposition,” explained the former Economy Minister.

“My Department will recalibrate its programmes and budget to help meet these priorities. Partnerships will also have additional dedicated funding to support local action.

“This £45m Regional Balance Fund will help fund the actions the Partnerships bring forward to drive economic development in their area.

“[It will] help deliver a regionally balanced economy where everyone shares the benefits of prosperity.”

Speculation is still mounting over the future of Fermanagh Lakeland Tourism which has been promoting the county’s tourism industry since 1999.

Senior figures at the Council are understood to be considering a major restructuring plan that would see them take sole responsibility for the local tourism marketing.