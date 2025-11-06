McClure penalty the difference for Kesh against Rangers

KESH continue to lead the way in Division One after a hard-fought win over Enniskillen Rangers at the Ball Range on Saturday.

Jordan McClure’s early penalty was the only thing separating the teams in the end and Kesh manager Ryan Campbell believed they were just about value for it.

“It was a good result, a very tight game, and I think based on the chances created, we maybe did just about deserve it,” said Campbell.

“The referee had his work cut out, it was feisty. But we defended well as a unit and seen it out.

“It’s good to see against a good Rangers team who will definitely take points of the other teams up there.

“Realistically, we have to keep performing against the big teams if we want to be thinking about going for the title. Hopefully we can keep racking those up.”

The only goal of the game came after just 11 minutes from the penalty spot.

A Caolan Ward free kick into the box wasn’t cleared properly and landed at the feet of Nathan Cashel who was fouled in the process of shooting according to referee Eoghan Curran.

McClure made no mistake from the spot, sending Joel Pedan the wrong way.

Rangers were less than impressed at the decision but were fortunate to survive 10 minutes later when Mark White appeared to take out McClure, but this time Curran waved play on.

The home side grew into the game and enjoyed the majority of possession without getting many clear looks at Stefan McCusker’s goal.

The Kesh keeper did make one excellent save before half time as he got his fingertips to a great volley on the turn from Jason Keenan.

At the start of the second half, Sam Robb had a great chance to double the Kesh lead but his shot from 10 yards out went wide,after good interplay down the left with Cashel.

Rangers continued to push and came close when Cutler bore down on goal, only to be forced wide by McCusker.

The Rangers man still got a ball into the six yard box but Kyle Malone was there for Kesh to clear the danger.

Josh Flack looked to have decided things when his header beat Pedan, but the ball drifted agonisingly wide.

Rangers maintained the pressure in the closing stages but couldn’t penetrate a strong Kesh defence and the hosts slipped to a third loss in their last four league games.