Mary Lou says planning for a united Ireland must begin

A public discussion on rural health and care took place last night at 7pm in the Westville Hotel, as part of Sinn Féin’s ongoing Commission on the Future of Ireland.

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald addressed the meeting, emphasising the need for immediate preparation, stating: “The planning for a united Ireland must happen now.”

She noted that, “The Good Friday Agreement provides for referendums on Irish Unity and I believe those referendums will happen by the end of this decade.

“That means the choice ahead of us is not if constitutional change happens – but whether we prepare for it properly or drift towards it unprepared.

“The planning for a united Ireland must happen now.

“That is a core responsibility of the Irish Government.

“It is also a responsibility that rests with the British Government.”