Mary Lou acknowledges Fermanagh’s healthcare fears

A PUBLC discussion on rural health and care took place last night at 7pm in the Westville Hotel, as part of Sinn Féin’s ongoing ‘Commission on the Future of Ireland’.

It was the third health-focused event held this year, with guest speakers including Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald, alongside an independent panel featuring Fr Brian D’Arcy, Denzil McDaniel, and Paula Leonard.

Opening the event, Mary Lou McDonald introduced herself and addressed the audience directly, acknowledging the community’s concerns.

“Tonight’s discussion comes at a time when health and care services in rural Fermanagh and across the border region are under enormous pressure.

“People here know better than most what it means when services are withdrawn.

“You know what the removal of emergency general surgery from the South West Acute Hospital has meant for ordinary families.

“You know the fear of a long ambulance journey to Altnagelvin on bad roads when every minute counts.

“I want to acknowledge the anxiety, the frustration and, yes, the anger that so many people feel.”