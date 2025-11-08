Maria is Fermanagh Herald Business Person of the Year

THERE were joyous scenes at the Killyhevlin Hotel in Enniskillen last night (Friday) as Maria McKenna was deserved named as the Fermanagh Herald Business Person of the Year.

Maria McKenna, who is the current manager of Lisnaksea Community Enterprise Ltd, was a worthy winner of the special award, which recognises her commitment to the business sector in Fermanagh.

From Lisnaskea, Maria has been to the fore in the running of the community-based enterprise centre, taking a proactive approach in visualising and shaping the local sector in her hometown.

Under Maria’s guidance, the non-profit organisation provides affordable workspace for entrepreneurs, supports local jobs and manages important community assets, including the 17-acre Lough Head Park.

The popular businesswoman has also taken charge of many other initiatives, with the aim of enhancing and developing the Lisnaskea and surrounding areas.

Maria has spearheaded a new scheme to sponsor the roundabouts in the town, with the redevelopment helping the look and appeal of the town.

She has also helped to develop the Lough Head Park and been to the fore in setting up many community walking groups in Lisnaskea, catering for the needs of many local residents.

Maria was centrally involved in the first parkrun, with over 100 people attending to either take part in the event or volunteer.