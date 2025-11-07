Man charged with possession of extreme pornography

Police have charged a man to court following an arrest in Derrylin on Thursday, November 6.

The 22-year-old is charged with a number of offences, including possession of extreme pornography and possession of indecent images of children.

He is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court this morning, Friday, 7th November.

As is usual procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.