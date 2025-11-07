+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head
HomeHeadlineMan charged with possession of extreme pornography

Man charged with possession of extreme pornography

Posted: 12:20 pm November 7, 2025

Police have charged a man to court following an arrest in Derrylin on Thursday, November 6.

The 22-year-old is charged with a number of offences, including possession of extreme pornography and possession of indecent images of children.

He is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court this morning, Friday, 7th November. 

Advertisement

As is usual procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Related posts:

Past meets present in a week of local pride Ground issues delay Roslea park-and-ride

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 12:20 pm November 7, 2025
Top
Advertisement