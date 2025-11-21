Major boost for apprenticeships in Fermanagh

THE North’s Economy Minister has announced the dates for NI Apprenticeship Week 2026.

Dr Caoimhe Archibald has revealed that it will take place from February 2 to 6 next year, and will feature events across all regions and occupational sectors, offering practical insights and real opportunities for potential apprentices and employers alike.

She said, “Apprenticeship Week provides a great platform on which to raise the profile and showcase the very best within our apprenticeship programmes as well as the many opportunities available.

Advertisement

“Whether you are an apprentice or an employer, or just interested in finding out more about apprenticeships, the week-long programme will have something for everyone.”

Whether you’re finishing school, considering a career change, or looking to strengthen your workforce, Apprenticeship Week 2026 will be an opportunity for you to explore the power of apprenticeships in shaping future success.

As an employer, whether a large corporation, a local SME, or a public sector organisation, Apprenticeship Week 2026 can showcase the benefits apprentices bring, how apprenticeships work and how they are funded.

To get involved with organising future events, please contact the Department by email at: ApprenticeWeek@economy-ni.gov.uk