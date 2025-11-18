Lisnaskea mum praises SWAH neonatal team

IN HONOUR of World Prematurity Day on November 17, a local mother has been sharing her experience of the local life-saving neonatal unit.

Amanda Oldfield from Lisnaskea was five weeks before her due date when she had a bleed, which turned out to be a placenta abruption.

She went straight to the SWAH, on advice of her midwives, and her little girl was delivered.

Baby Jessica, who weighed 5lbs 6oz, was admitted to the neonatal unit for extra care.

“The midwives were brilliant, they supported me,” she said.

“Because Jessica was so small, the nurses taught me how to care for her all over again, even though I was already a mum.”

“The neonatal nurses and midwives are absolute heroes.

“They were fast, calm, and professional, and they made sure I knew that everything was going to be okay.

“When I was discharged from hospital and Jessica was still in, being able to visit her every day and call anytime brought me so much comfort.

“The staff always made sure I knew she was safe and taken care of,” added Amanda.

Today, Jessica is thriving at two and a half years old.

“She can talk for England. Being premature hasn’t affected her at all,” Amanda said.

She added, “World Prematurity Awareness Day is so important because it helps first-time and nervous parents feel less alone if they ever face a similar situation.”