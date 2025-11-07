Largo Elis wants Irvinestown to embrace Ulster campaign

ULSTER IFC QUARTER-FINAL

IRVINESTOWN joint-captain Josh Largo Elis says the “belief in the group is huge” as they prepare to kick-off their Ulster Intermediate Championship campaign on Saturday evening in Kingspan Breffni Park.

The St Molaise men head to Cavan to take on Cuchulainn weeks after they won the intermediate title, ending their 10-year wait for championship glory, as they now return to the top level in Fermanagh football. Largo Elis, who has played a central role in Irvinestown’s championship run, said there’s a good mood in the camp as they prepare for their foray into the provincial series.

Advertisement

“There’s a great buzz around the place. Winning the county title gave everyone a real lift and the lads are enjoying training again,” Largo Elis told the ‘Herald.

“It’s a big opportunity to test ourselves against some of the best teams in Ulster, so there’s a real sense of excitement and focus. Everyone’s looking forward to getting stuck in and seeing how far we can go.”

Irvinestown face Cavan winners Cuchulainn in Breffni Park on Saturday evening, as part of a curtain-raiser for the Ulster Senior Championship clash between Kingscort Stars and Erne Gaels Belleek.

Largo Elis said the St Molaise men are gearing themselves up for a “high-intensity game” against the Breffni men.

“We know it’s going to be a serious test. At this stage, every team you come up against is there on merit. They’re all strong outfits who’ve came through tough county championships,” said the 23-year-old.

“We’ll expect a physical, high-intensity game and we’ll need to be at our best from the first whistle.”

The Irvinestown team will bring plenty of confidence from their championship success to Breffni Park and they’re more than capable of going on a run in the provincial series.

Advertisement

Shane McDermott’s side have a strong rearguard with joint-captain Paul Leonard, Kevin McDonnell and Jarlath Maguire.

There’s loads of pace in the Irvinestown side in the Largo Elis twins, Josh and Jack, as well as the likes of Conor O’Hanlon and Oisin Swift.

Irvinestown have also been very clinical in front of goal with Barry Goodwin, Mattie McDermott, Ronan Ormsby and Gary Maguire racking up huge scores this season.

Largo Elis feels that the young Irvinestown squad are well capable of pushing on in the Ulster series.

“We’re confident in our own preparation and the way we’re playing, so we’ll back ourselves to give a good account of the club,” he said.

“The belief in the group is huge. The lads have shown they can dig deep when it matters most and that kind of character is what you need to go further.

“There’s still plenty of learning to do, but the hunger is there.

“If we keep building on what we’ve done so far and keep the standards high, there’s no reason we can’t push on and compete at the next level.”