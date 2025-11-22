Kilcoo too strong as Erne Gaels bow out of Ulster

Erne Gaels 1-10

Kilcoo 4-12

ERNE Gaels’ hopes of reaching the Ulster Club Championship Final came to an end at the Athletic Grounds on Saturday evening after they suffered an 11-point defeat at the hands of a ruthless Kilcoo.

The Down kingpins booked their place in the provincial decider after a clinical performance with goals from Paul Devlin, Eugene Branagan, Shealan Johnston and Ceilum Doherty leading them to victory.

Erne Gaels, who were without Thomas McCaffrey and Paul Ward for the game, put up a valiant showing in Armagh, with substitute Seamus Ryder scoring a late goal for the Belleek side.

