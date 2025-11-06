Housing order following Lisnaskea bird flu case

A Housing Order for birds and poulty came into force today, Thursday, following two suspected cases of bird flu, including one here in Fermanagh.

The order is to mitigate against any incursion of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) into the domestic poultry sector and follows the recent suspect cases of avian influenza at two commercial poultry premises near Pomeroy and Lisnaskea.

The housing order, implemented by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), legally requires all bird keepers, including owners of pet birds, commercial flocks, backyard and hobby flocks, to keep their birds indoors or otherwise separate from wild birds. This measure supplements the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) in Northern Ireland, introduced on 01 November 2025.

In addition, a ban on the gatherings of galliforme (including pheasants, partridge, quail, chickens, turkey, guinea fowl), anseriforme (including ducks, geese, swans) and poultry will be implemented in conjunction with this housing order.

Similar measures are also being implemented by the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine (DAFM) in Ireland.

Announcing the decision to introduce a housing order, DAERA Minister Andrew Muir said:“I have taken the decision to introduce housing measures for all poultry and captive birds and a ban on certain bird gatherings and I welcome the announcement that a similar order is coming into effect in Ireland. Officials will continue to remain in close contact with counterparts in ROI.

“This will help ensure industry across both jurisdictions are protected as much as possible as we move through the remainder of this HPAI season. This decision will mean that all poultry and captive bird keepers must keep their birds housed or otherwise separate from wild birds.

“This strengthens actions taken by my department to ensure mandatory biosecurity measures were implemented, since 1 November 2025.

“Northern Ireland relies heavily on the agri-food industry as a source of employment. Poultry and egg production contributes significantly to the economy, valued at over £600 million, and it is vital that we do all we can to support industry efforts to keep HPAI out.”

The Chief Veterinary Officer for NI, Brian Dooher added: “I am urging all flock keepers to please take action now to improve biosecurity so as to reduce the risk of transmission of avian influenza to poultry or other captive birds.

“Anyone who keeps birds and poultry, not just those in the commercial sector, will now have a legal obligation to adhere to the housing order requirements, which are there to protect your flock. Incursions of avian influenza have a significant and devastating impact on our poultry industry, international trade, and the wider economy.

“I would encourage all flock keepers including backyard and hobby keepers to put in place measures to house your birds or keep them separate from wild birds from 00:01 on Thursday 06 November 2025.”

DAERA stresses the mandatory legislative requirement that all keepers of birds (except keepers of pet birds kept in the owners home) must be registered with DAERA. If you have not already done so, please download a registration form on the DAERA website: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/publications/bird-registration-form.

Avian Influenza is a notifiable disease. Anyone who suspects an animal may be affected by a notifiable disease must, by law, report it to the DAERA Helpline on 0300 200 7840 or your local DAERA Direct Office immediately: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/contacts/daera-direct-regional-offices. Failure to do so is an offence.