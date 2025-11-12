Housing crisis leaving Fermanagh families desperate

OVER 90 per-cent of people in housing stress in Enniskillen were left without an affordable home last year, the ‘Herald can reveal.

Figures presented by the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) to Fermanagh and Omagh District Council this week show that just 59 of the 753 people who applied for a social home in the county town were successful – a success rate of only seven per-cent. The stark statistics were outlined in the NIHE’s Housing Investment Plan 2025, which paints a bleak picture of local housing provision.

Across the district, 2,296 people applied for affordable housing between 2024 and 2025, but only 230 were allocated a property.

In Enniskillen alone, more than 90 per-cent of applicants were left waiting.

Councillor Dermot Browne said the figures highlight the scale of the growing housing crisis.

He said he was contacted regularly by locals ‘in desperate need of social housing.’

“The figures we received from the Housing Executive underline just how desperate the situation now is,” he said.

“Rents are becoming unaffordable, house prices are the highest they’ve been in many years, and the social housing waiting list grows bigger and bigger.

“The number of new social homes being built in Fermanagh and Omagh is a huge cause for concern.

“I understand that the Housing Executive is underfunded and under-resourced, but things can’t go on as they are.”

Cllr Brown added, “I was also extremely disappointed to learn that a planned social housing scheme, which had been planned for the Cornagrade Road, will now not go ahead.”

The Housing Investment Plan update also revealed that during 2024/25, £46.57 million was invested in public sector housing across the district.

Despite this, only 42 new social homes were completed last year.

The Executive estimates that 942 homes will be needed between 2024 and 2029 to meet local demand, including 322 in Enniskillen and 289 in Omagh.

Cllr Adam Gannon echoed concerns over the lack of progress, highlighting the ongoing struggles of local residents waiting for affordable homes.

“These statistics prove what people here have known for years,” he said. “Our area isn’t getting its fair share.

“Too many local families, young people, and older residents are being left without a permanent home. The need is clear, but delivery isn’t keeping up.”

Cllr Gannon added, “The Executive must stop treating housing in rural western districts as an afterthought.

“Decisions are being made by departments in Belfast that leave families here waiting years for a secure home.

“Families are sofa surfing, living in cramped conditions, or being moved miles from their support network.”