Historic Railway Hotel set to be knocked down

THE owner of the Railway Hotel in Enniskillen has applied for permission to demolish the historic building, which was destroyed by a fire last year.

The building is currently boarded up with metal shipping containers since the blaze, which are causing an obstruction on the footpath outside.

There have been growing calls for the hotel owner, local businessman David Mahon, to remove the containers. However, he has told the ‘Herald he is unable to do so currently.

Mr Mahon confirmed he had applied for planning permission to demolish the building, and explained the shipping containers surrounding the site cannot be removed until the Council grants that permission.

“We are waiting on the council to accept planning permission to demolish,” Mr Mahon said.

“It’s about safety with the containers. We can’t remove them without demolishing the building because that would make it unsafe.”

Meanwhile, the Police have told the ‘Herald the investigation into the fire, broke out in the early hours of September 11, 2024, had reached a dead-end.

“At present, officers investigating the suspicious fire have exhausted all active lines of enquiry,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“If fresh evidence comes to light, it will be thoroughly investigated.”

The building had been vacant since 2013 and was declared unsafe after the fire.

Following a structural assessment by GFL Design Ltd, it was recommended that shipping containers be placed at the front as a ‘short-term precautionary measure.’

The report stated the containers would help maintain the stability of the building’s façade ‘until a permanent solution is implemented.’

Cllr Dermot Browne has repeatedly raised concerns about the situation.

He said planning application to demolish the building has now been submitted but warned the process could take weeks or even months.

“The primary concern is that the containers are blocking the footpath, which is frustrating for people, particularly those using wheelchairs or mobility scooters,” Cllr Brown said.

“Not to mention, the whole thing is a complete eyesore.”

He added there was still no clarity about what the future holds for the site once demolition goes ahead.

“I think people have a right to know what the owner is planning,” he said.

“I’ll be sad to see the Railway Hotel demolished, as I have many memories attached to it, but the fire damage was so extensive that demolition always seemed likely.”

The issue of planning permission for the hotel was discussed at last night’s Fermanagh and Omagh Council meeting.