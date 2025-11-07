+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Matthew Tavor, Daniel Wisinski, Ruby Maguire, Polly Maguire, Niamh Brady and Odhran Reilly.

GALLERY: St Aidan’s students enjoy formal night

Posted: 9:50 am November 7, 2025

There was plenty of style on display at the recent St Aidan’s High School Formal, which was held at the Slieve Russell Hotel, just across the border from Derrylin. 

Check out our gallery below, and see this week’s Fermanagh Herald for more. 

