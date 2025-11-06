Having A Scream - Rue McNally, Sarah-Beth Keys and Ruby Gfana-Hayes
GALLERY: Fangtastic fun in Fermanagh
Posted: 8:09 am November 6, 2025
The children may be back at school, but following a frightfully fun week of festivities across Fermanagh, Halloween is a hot topic in local homes.
The main event was once again in the county town this year, with Enniskillen BID and Encirc coming together to put on a spooktacular show.
Check out our gallery to see if you spot any familiar ghosts and ghouls!
For more coverage see this week’s Fermanagh Herald.
To read more.. Subscribe to current edition
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
Posted: 8:09 am November 6, 2025