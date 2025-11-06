+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Having A Scream - Rue McNally, Sarah-Beth Keys and Ruby Gfana-Hayes

GALLERY: Fangtastic fun in Fermanagh

Posted: 8:09 am November 6, 2025

The children may be back at school, but following a frightfully fun week of festivities across Fermanagh, Halloween is a hot topic in local homes. 

The main event was once again in the county town this year, with Enniskillen BID and Encirc coming together to put on a spooktacular show. 

Check out our gallery to see if you spot any familiar ghosts and ghouls! 

For more coverage see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. 

