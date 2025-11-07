Ready For The Awards - Orla Forrest, Josephine McGrath, Jade McNulty and Marie Monaghan
GALLERY: All the glitz of the Ederney Oskars
Posted: 9:40 am November 7, 2025
A little bit of Hollywood came to the Great Northern Hotel in Bundoran at the weekend, when the Ederney community held their hugely successful Oskars fundraising night.
Check out our gallery below to see if you can spot any familiar faces, and pick up this week’s Fermanagh Herald for more coverage.
