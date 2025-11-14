Gala to mark 10 years of Music in Fermanagh

IT ALL began in 2015, when Fermanagh and Omagh district councils were merged.

Until then, the former Fermanagh District Council had relied on its Arts Advisory Committee – local volunteers invited from within the community – to help allocate funding for arts and cultural projects. After the merger, that committee was disbanded.

Some of its former members, notably Helen Lanigan Wood, working alongside the new council’s Director of Wellbeing and Cultural Services, Ian Davidson, believed that the provision of high-quality classical music – both live performances and educational opportunities for young people – would be best served by an independent organisation.

With support from several colleagues from the former committee, Music in Fermanagh was established.

Since its foundation, the organisation has received continued support from the Arts Council National Lottery Fund and Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

It has also benefited from generous contributions from local businesses, individuals, and more recently, a grant from Enniskillen BID.

Music in Fermanagh’s first major event was a gala concert celebrating the centenary of Fermanagh-born composer Joan Trimble.

In the years since, the group has presented an impressive range of performances, from a recital by acclaimed pianist John O’Connor to concerts featuring a Cuban classical guitar duo and renowned uilleann piper Cillian Vallely with the Fidelio Trio.

Now, as the organisation marks its tenth anniversary, Music in Fermanagh is set to celebrate in style with a gala concert by world-renowned pianist Barry Douglas at the Ardhowen Theatre on Thursday, November 27, at 8pm.

Douglas rose to international fame in 1986 when he won the gold medal at the International Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow, competing against the world’s top young pianists.

Since then, the Belfast- and Sligo-connected musician has performed on stages across the globe.

His Fermanagh performance will feature works by Schubert, Prokofiev, and Liszt – three composers whose modest beginnings never limited their extraordinary creativity.

Great music can come from anybody and is for everybody.

Music in Fermanagh invites audiences to enjoy an unforgettable evening of live music, a complimentary glass of wine, and the chance to share in a milestone celebration for classical music in the community.