Funding drive targets faster ambulance handover times

IT has been confirmed that £10 million of re-purposed funding has been made available across the North to support the management of unscheduled care, with a particular focus on improving ambulance handover times.

The Western Trust area has been allocated £2 million from this fund and a number of measures have now been implemented to ease pressure on hospital services and ensure patients receive timely care.

At Altnagelvin, cover within the ambulance handover area has been enhanced to a 24/7 service and the ambulatory care unit has also seen the addition of eight short-stay inpatient beds.

To further support hospital discharge, the Trust has opened 12 additional intermediate care beds in their community hospital.

Staffing has also been strengthened, with increased Allied Health Professional and pharmacy support across both Emergency Departments. In the northern sector, AHP teams are now providing outreach follow-up directly into patients’ homes, ensuring continuity of care.

The Early Review Team has been enhanced, including homecare support. Alongside this, the Discharge Coordination Team has expanded, enabling more timely and safe discharges for patients ready to leave hospital.